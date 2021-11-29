Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, passed away in his home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, after an extended illness.
Born Dec. 26, 1952, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Carl Spence Sr. and Virginia Ehrhart Spence.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, passed away in his home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, after an extended illness.
Born Dec. 26, 1952, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Carl Spence Sr. and Virginia Ehrhart Spence.
Frederick “Fred” Tarr Craig, 79, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Colleen I. Gonzales, 94, of Reno, fell into the arms of her loving husband, Paul, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
James E. Ferringer, 80, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
Gerald L. Doutt, 82, of Franklin, passed away Friday Nov. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, passed away in his home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, after an extended illness.
Thomas W. “Tommy Turtle” Vosburg, 80, of Strattanville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following injuries he suffered from a fall at home.
Mark (Randy) Nale, 64, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Terry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness. Complete obituary will follow.
Glenn Mealy, 61, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2021. Bart was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in West Monterey, Clarion County. He was the son of the late Helen Bartley.
Dana Edward Swab Sr., 72, of Franklin, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at home.
William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.
Joanne B. Bailey, 83, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home following an illness.
Bonnie L. Rummel, 73, of Sligo, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Ruth E. Motter, 59, of Oil City, went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from Magee-Womens Hospital after an extended illnes.
Traci L. Lawson, 55, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Ruth Dunkle, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Paul A. McKinney, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Carol L. Fair, 51, of Erie, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 24, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard after a year-long battle with cancer.
Dustin Morgan, 30, of Stoneboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at AHN Grove City.
David Mark Alworth, 56, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021 at his residence following a courageous battle with ALS.
Patricia Gilfillan, 74 of Parlin, New Jersey, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey.
Rita A. Humphrey, 78, of Brookville, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at McKinley Health Center.
Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…
Patricia Ann Towne Emberg, 69, of Fryburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Melissa M. McMurray, 66, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot from complications from COVID-19.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Timothy W. Burchfield, 47, of Franklin, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in his home.
Joyce Ann Lindsey, 88, a resident of Utica, died peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with family members by her side, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.
Sherry E. Rhoads, 69, formerly of Franklin, passed away at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center Monday, Nov. 22nd, 2021.
Kathleen “Kathie” Ann Brown, 75, of Vienna, West Virginia died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, with her family by her side, following a short, but courageous battle with cancer.
Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.
Rhonda Jane Dunlap, 72, of Polk passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Wayne L. Sheffer, 64, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost, 69, of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21st, 2021, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Helen L. Moyer, 89, a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.
Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shirley J. Wilson, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
77 year old white male seeks female for companionship. Da…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida Red, &…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Priscilla E. Stoeb…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to the estate of Darl…
Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Margaret M. Amsd…