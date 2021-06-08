Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.
He was born July 6, 1954, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late William J. Miller II and Colleen C. Schiffer Miller.
A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …
Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugar Creek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Road on Bully Hill in Franklin.
Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville. She was born Dec. 23, 1961, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.
