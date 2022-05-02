Daniel S. Boehme Sr.

Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.
Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held for Scott A. Salser, of Indiana and formerly of Knox, at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 State Route 338, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the service.
A memorial service and luncheon for Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.