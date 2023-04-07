Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1968, in Franklin, to Joseph L. Baker and Janine C. Sheatz.

Mary Acklin Sears
Obituaries

Mary Acklin Sears

Mary Acklin Sears, 61, formerly of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away April 3, 2023, in Seneca with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Charles Wade Thacher
Obituaries

Charles Wade Thacher

Charles Wade Thacher, 81, of Sigel, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while at his home and surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1941, to the late John and Freeda (Corbett) Thacher in Halton.

Betty Nicklin Herget
Obituaries

Betty Nicklin Herget

Betty Nicklin Herget, formerly of Village Green, passed away March 26, 2023 at Sonata Senior Living in Vero Beach. She was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Florence Myers and Bryan Nicklin and graduated from the Oil City High School in 1942. After receiving her…

Sara “Marion” Early
Obituaries

Sara “Marion” Early

Sara “Marion” Early, 80, of East Brady passed away the morning of Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Marienville at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center.

Dianne K. Dunlap
Obituaries

Dianne K. Dunlap

Dianne K. Dunlap of Rocky Grove died April 2, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She was born Nov. 12, 1965 in Grove City. She was the daughter of Richard W. and Carolyn I. Dunlap. Dianne graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1983. She was an honest, open, hardworking and loving person. H…

Obituaries

Mark Kistler

Mark Kistler, 59, of Seneca, passed away at 10:27 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Gordon S. 'Sam' Boals
Obituaries

Gordon S. 'Sam' Boals

Gordon S. “Sam” Boals, 76, a resident of Franklin died peacefully at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Rose A. McKenzie
Obituaries

Rose A. McKenzie

Rose A. McKenzie, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Penny Lynn Simpkins
Obituaries

Penny Lynn Simpkins

Penny Lynn Simpkins, 68, of Mystic, CT (previously living in Clarion for more than 30 years) passed away on April 1, 2023 following a brief but courageous battle with ALS.

Roy Guntrum
Obituaries

Roy Guntrum

Roy Guntrum, 90 of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.

Mary B. Prichard
Obituaries

Mary B. Prichard

Mary B. Prichard, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at The Collins House, Franklin.

Dale Edward Blauser
Obituaries

Dale Edward Blauser

Dale Edward Blauser, 66, of Oil City (Pinegrove Township) died Friday morning, March 31, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Betty 'Sue' Sheffer
Obituaries

Betty 'Sue' Sheffer

Betty “Sue” Sheffer, 63, of Cranberry, died late Thursday night, March 30, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with leukemia.

Obituaries

John Whitmire service postponed

The family of John E. Whitmire, who passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, would like to announce that the visitation and funeral services have been postponed to Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Dolores E. Kinkead
Obituaries

Dolores E. Kinkead

Dolores E. Kinkead, age 89, of Wichita, KS, retired Via Christi, St. Francis Medical Center, Psychiatric Nurse, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Norma L. Cole
Obituaries

Norma L. Cole

Norma L. Cole, 86 years of age, of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 29, 2023.

Monica Stallone
Obituaries

Monica Stallone

Monica M. Stallone, 57, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, of Hazle Twp. passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton Campus, following a long illness.

Anne Mary Andes
Obituaries

Anne Mary Andes

Anne Mary Andes (Moersfelder-Maternowski) of Fisher, died early Monday morning at Brookville Hospital.

Janet Ann Beers
Obituaries

Janet Ann Beers

Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Obituaries

Marcy Suzette Nellis

Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023. A complete obituary will be published Friday.

Melissa S. Ace
Obituaries

Melissa S. Ace

Melissa S. Ace, 63, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long, courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.

John E. Whitmire
Obituaries

John E. Whitmire

John E. Whitmire, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Phillip Patrick 'Skippy' Best
Obituaries

Phillip Patrick 'Skippy' Best

Phillip Patrick “Skippy” Best, 53, of Fostoria, OH, formerly of St. Petersburg, sadly passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Virginia B. Black

Virginia B. Black, age 96, of Oil City, died on March 26, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.