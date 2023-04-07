Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1968, in Franklin, to Joseph L. Baker and Janine C. Sheatz.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1968, in Franklin, to Joseph L. Baker and Janine C. Sheatz.
Mary Acklin Sears, 61, formerly of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away April 3, 2023, in Seneca with her loving family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Lynette Thompson, 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023 at her home.
Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Danny J. Baker, 54, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Charles Wade Thacher, 81, of Sigel, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while at his home and surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1941, to the late John and Freeda (Corbett) Thacher in Halton.
Betty Nicklin Herget, formerly of Village Green, passed away March 26, 2023 at Sonata Senior Living in Vero Beach. She was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Florence Myers and Bryan Nicklin and graduated from the Oil City High School in 1942. After receiving her…
Sara “Marion” Early, 80, of East Brady passed away the morning of Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Marienville at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center.
Dianne K. Dunlap of Rocky Grove died April 2, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She was born Nov. 12, 1965 in Grove City. She was the daughter of Richard W. and Carolyn I. Dunlap. Dianne graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1983. She was an honest, open, hardworking and loving person. H…
Mark Kistler, 59, of Seneca, passed away at 10:27 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James Bryan Barthen, 69, of Sunset Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2023.
Thomas Vorse Jr., age 84, of Lake City, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023.
Gordon S. “Sam” Boals, 76, a resident of Franklin died peacefully at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Rose A. McKenzie, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Penny Lynn Simpkins, 68, of Mystic, CT (previously living in Clarion for more than 30 years) passed away on April 1, 2023 following a brief but courageous battle with ALS.
Roy Guntrum, 90 of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.
Martha “Marty” Kay Haas Karg, 81, of Rockland Road, Kennerdell, passed away April 3, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Mary B. Prichard, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at The Collins House, Franklin.
On April 1, 2023, Franklin lost its most passionate, caring, dedicated, loyal, devoted, and hardworking citizen, Veronica “Ronnie” Louise Beith.
Dale Edward Blauser, 66, of Oil City (Pinegrove Township) died Friday morning, March 31, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Dennis “Butch” James Hadden, 62, of Oil City, passed away on April 2, 2023 with his family by his side.
Betty “Sue” Sheffer, 63, of Cranberry, died late Thursday night, March 30, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with leukemia.
Betty Sue Sheffer, 63, of Cranberry, died late Thursday night, March 30, 2023. A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s Derrick.
The family of John E. Whitmire, who passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, would like to announce that the visitation and funeral services have been postponed to Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Dolores E. Kinkead, age 89, of Wichita, KS, retired Via Christi, St. Francis Medical Center, Psychiatric Nurse, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Kristin “Kris” S. Meddock, 61, of Seneca, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.
Helen P. Goodman Ziegler, 89, of Venus, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.
Norma L. Cole, 86 years of age, of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 29, 2023.
The community lost a gracious and kind person with the passing of Elizabeth W. Snell.
Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Monica M. Stallone, 57, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, of Hazle Twp. passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton Campus, following a long illness.
Anne Mary Andes (Moersfelder-Maternowski) of Fisher, died early Monday morning at Brookville Hospital.
Krissy L. Burkett, 27, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023.
Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Robert L. “Bob” Schneider, 74, of Pleasantville, passed away at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday morning March 28, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023. A complete obituary will be published Friday.
Melissa S. Ace, 63, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long, courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.
John E. Whitmire, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Phillip Patrick “Skippy” Best, 53, of Fostoria, OH, formerly of St. Petersburg, sadly passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Virginia B. Black, age 96, of Oil City, died on March 26, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Jason Karl “J.J.” Burnett, 38, a resident of Jackson, GA died peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023 in Oil City.