Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
He was born Jan. 14, 1939, to the late Harold and Vera Lynn Amon who raised him and his sister in Raymilton.
Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin.
Estella Joanne Miller, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, 2022.
Megan M. Peterson, 38, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 5:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at UPMC Hamot after a sudden illness.
John Thomas Hopwood Sr., age 83, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Joye E. Knight, age 93, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.
Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years.
Clifford Robinson Logan, 85, of Butler, passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Mary Lou Heckathorn, 64, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. She is survived by sisters Sue Ditzenberger and Patricia Mealy and a brother Paul Proper.
Bonnie Lee Wiant, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Phyllis J. Blair, age 96, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital, following an illness.
Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following and extended illness.
John “Papa” W. Williams, 84, formerly of Polk, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown.
Colleen Hileman Kifer, 89, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Mary E. Schneider, 83, of Corry, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022, at the home of her daughter Lori after an extended illness.
James L. Winger passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 1:15 a.m. at Corry Manor in Corry.
Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side.
Patricia M. “Patty” Cotton-Hoden, 64, of Titusville, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a lengthy illness.
David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, passed away of natural causes at his residence Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022.
Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.
Barbara R. Stright, 76, of Reading, passed away on November 17, 2022 at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on Jan. 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, died on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Mary Jean Robertson of Catonsville, MD passed away peacefully after a long and blessed life on Nov. 11, 2022, with her children by her side.
Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.
Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at Brookville Hospital.
Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
A Celebration of the wonderful life of Michele Crisman will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Fox Street Church of God — Towers Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Deborah A. McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness.
Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.
