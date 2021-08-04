DaShon "Day Day" Lee Smerker, age 26, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 22, 1995, to Michele (Smerker) Dotterer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
DaShon "Day Day" Lee Smerker, age 26, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 22, 1995, to Michele (Smerker) Dotterer.
Traci Lee Flick, 54, a resident of 809 E. Second St., Oil City, died peacefully at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with family by her side, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer. He was comforted by the loving presence of his brother Terry.
On Monday, Aug. 2nd, 2021, God called Martha W. Henry home to heaven after a lengthy illness. She is now fully healed and seated at the feet of Jesus.
Frank Jeffrey "Jeff" Persing, 63, of Corinth, Texas, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home.
DaShon "Day Day" Lee Smerker, age 26, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Edward Carl Dornbrock passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from complications of dementia. He was preceded, in 2017, by the death of his wife of 68 years, Marjorie.
Darl H. "Butch" Callen Jr., 83, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke early Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, while vacationing in Salisbury, Maryland.
Franklin Leroy Davenport, 59, of Lickingville, passed away at home Saturday, July 31, 2021, following an extended illness.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, New York, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, after a brief battle with cancer.
Kathleen Cohlhepp Niederriter, 72, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Snyder Memorial after a period of declining health.
Dennis M. Puleo, 59, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Elizabeth "Liz" Rogers Baltzer, age 97, passed away July 2, 2020, at Masonic Village in Sewickley.
Dennis L. Hartle Sr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, after an extended illness.
Krista Beth Cratty, 45, of Franklin, passed away suddenly at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Hannah "Cora" Coralynn Lewis, 21, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
William A. Henshaw, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, passed away early Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
James A. Rogers, age 90, of Oil City, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Gloria Reed Burns, 92 of Maple Drive, Shippenville, went to be the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Earnest L. "Ernie" Craft, 71, of Oil City, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, died July 1, 2021.
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Charles R. "Bob" Fulmer, 91, of Utica Road, Franklin, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
George Eric Keely Jr. passed away July 1, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Vicki Lynn Tait, 65, of Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 25, 2021 at home of natural causes.
Paul G. Showers Sr., 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Mr. Eugene "Gene" A. Wolski, 72, of Goodwin Road, Titusville, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Cindy Sue Elliott, age 63, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 26, 2021, of natural causes, at Clarion Hospital.
Dorothy Enie Monica (Wiles) Hottel, 98, of Parker, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.
Mary Jane Rapp Jackson, 72, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at UPMC Hamot after a period of declining health.
Franklin C. Meals Jr., 19, of Marienville, died Sunday, July 25, 2021.
William C. Cunningham, 78, of Polk, passed away in the home of his son Christopher, during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and is now in the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior.
Betty McKisson, 84, of Fisher, passed away June 20, 2021.
Mary C. Slusser of Grove City, formerly of Lake Latonka and Oil City, passed away at 9:36 p.m. Monday July 26th, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her loving family after battling an aggressive thyroid cancer. She was 78.
Ruth Beichner, 71 of Lucama, N.C., passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
Family and friends are invited Friday, July 30, at 1 p.m. to St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin, for the graveside funeral services for Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. In case of rain, services will be conducted in the cemetery chapel. Immediately following the services, full military burial honors will be…
Bruce B. "Pops" "Hitch" Hitchcock Sr., 62, of Kennerdell, died Friday, July 23, 2021, as a result of a tree-trimming accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Loraine "Reinie" Marie Price (Wedekind) on Thursday, Aug. 12th, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, Fryburg, with Father Mike presiding. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
A celebration of life for Joseph "Mike" Sires, who passed away Dec. 23, 2020, and his wife, Carol Sires, who passed away April 30, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 31, at the Sandycreek fire hall 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, from noon until 4 p.m.
Ricky Lee Cherry, 61, of Utica, passed away early in the evening hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
John D. "Jack" Snyder, 69, of Bartley Road, Parker, in the Village of Dutch Hill, a longtime, highly respected Clarion County farmer, passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. at his home.
Polk - Huge garage sale 1207 Polk Cutoff Thur, Fri & …
Store Manager Clarion University Store Position Details: …
The Venango Technology Center is accepting applications f…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Found behind Clarion Cemetery. Professional photo back li…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683