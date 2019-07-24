David B. Sabat, 60, of Warren, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
David was born on Jan. 19, 1959, to the late Joseph and Millie (Woodley) Sabat.
David attended Clarion University and was an active member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene. David loved all sports, especially football. He spent many years coaching, umpiring, and refereeing for football. He loved every second he spent coaching and all the people he got to meet because of it.
David is survived by his loving wife, Darla Sabat; his children, Brian and Denicia Beichner; his grandson, Tristan Beichner; his siblings, Dan (Kathy) Sabat, Darcy (Josh) Sabat and Darla (Mike) Sabat; and his nieces and nephews, Matt, Jordan, Alex, Kolby, Braydon and Lori.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Ray Woodley and Millie Russin.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, 907 Pennsylvania Ave. E. Warren.
A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jay Maier, pastor, officiating.
The family has asked that memorial contributions be sent to Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Pennsylvania Ave. E. Warren 16365, to offset the funeral expenses.
Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, http://www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.