David C. Eakin, age 75, of Knox, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 26, 1944, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Eakin and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1962.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 5:33 am
