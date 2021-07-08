David E. Karns, 81, of Oil City, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Born Oct. 24, 1939 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Earl H. and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 11:26 am
Born Oct. 24, 1939 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Earl H. and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns.
Richard M. Davis, 78, of Chelsea, Mich., formerly of Bradenton, Fla., Belleville, Mich., and Franklin, died June 23, 2021, in Chelsea.
A memorial service for Joy E. Faas will be held Sunday, July 18th at Seneca Evangelical Church at 2 p.m.
Graveside services for Donald L. Jones and Donna L. Jones, who passed away on May 27, 2021 and July 21, 2020, respectively, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plumer Cemetery, Cornplanter Township.
Robert F. Siegel, 80, of Lucinda, passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Butler Health System after a sudden illness.
Joan L. Voloshin, 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 7:38 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
Helen J. Carlson, 94, of Willoughby, Ohio, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby.
John Nikonchik, 91, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Country Acres Personal Care Home, Titusville.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell, for a celebration of her life.
Funeral services for Jean Snyder, who died July 14, 2020, will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin.
David P. Zook, 73, of Franklin, entered into the embrace of Jesus on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Pastor George C. Brickner, 77, of Oil City, passed away at 7:49 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Judith L. Deeter Bryan, 82, of Oil City passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
A celebration of life for Dodie Johnson, 87, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
Therese Lacina, 91, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Ohio.
A celebration of the life of Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr. has been planned by his family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Polk from 1 to 6 p.m.
Brian Keith Battin, 58, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Robert "Bob" Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill), passed away on July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU.
Ella Mae VanZandt, age 61, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Harold A "Butch" Cropp, 79, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021.
Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Beverly R. Goss, 90, of Oil City died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home after a period of declining health.
David H. London, 67, of Oil City, died June 28, 2021, at his home.
Terrie Lynn Martin, age 50, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 3, 2021, at the Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Gerald "Jerry" McEntire, 68, of Clarion, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Stephanie P. "Tootie" Mealy, 62, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 after an extended illness.
A memorial service for Marsha O'Neil, who died May 31, 2021, will be Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the McEntire Weaver Funeral Home, 504 E. Penn Ave., Knox.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.
Ralph E. Stallsmith, 92, of Cherrytree Road, Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.
Helen Irene Amsler, 86, of La Feria, Texas, formerly of Venus, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas.
Judy A. Gibb, 76, of Bunnell, Fla., joined her loving husband in Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla.
David D. Jordan, 63, of Sligo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Priscilla Burns Moore, 84, of Radford, Va. passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Delores "Dorie" Seigworth, age 75, of Reno, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Allan W. Wise, 96, passed away June 5, 2021.
A funeral Mass for Michael "Mike" O'Neill will be held Monday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Route 66, Lucinda.
