David G. Richardson, age 73, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Pittsburgh on April 16, 1949, to the late William and Alice (Gross) Richardson.
Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at the home of his son in Oil City.
Barbara Louise Schar Gaj Eisenman, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 27, 2022, at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio.
Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022. She was formerly of Pleasantville.
Donna Fox Shultz, 77, of Cooperstown passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Joseph K. Ragon, 71, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville after an extended illness.
Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Judith (Bayer) Eismont, 72, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Nov. 5, 2022 in her home.
Stanley George Lutz, 65, of Oil City, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Teresa Shaw, age 72, of Woodbury, MN, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2022.
Barbara J. Baker, 87, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, died there peacefully at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Glenn L. “Whitey” Whiteman, 87, of Knox, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.
Services for Robert E. Young will be held Nov. 12, at noon, in the Reinsel Funeral Home.
John L. Bracken of Valencia, and Chautauqua Lake, NY, died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 83.
Ethel P. Culbertson passed away peacefully at her home of 70 years in Clarion on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Ethel Rhoads Reed, 85, of Shippenville, passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022.
James H. Sandok, 73 of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Norman C. Peterson, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.
Doris “Dorie” (Graham) Feather passed away Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022.
Gary Conrad Faller, age 69, of California, MD, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. While sitting in a tree stand on his wife’s family’s property in Pennsylvania, he suffered a heart attack.
Robert “Bob” Cy Wingard, 52, of Parker, passed away late Saturday evening, Oct. 29th, 2022.
Judith A. Spence, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Debra Sue (Wentworth) Hudson, 66, of Franklin, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Mark A. Conner, 60, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022, at his residence of natural causes.
Barbara Ann Exley Renker, age 60, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Carol J. Rudisille, 86, of Lancaster Ohio, formerly of Oil City passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Ida M. Flowers, 74, of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Timothy M. Hilton, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Jonathan Patrick “Pat” Kelly, 66, of Polk, formerly of Rocky Grove, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, died Oct. 1, 2022.
Paul L. Jones, 70, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Erie, a retired U.S. Navy and a Naval Reserve veteran, went to be with the Lord late Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Louise Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Born In Marienville, on March 30, 1921, Louise was the daughter of George D. Mortimer and Gertrude Mortimer.
Ronald B. Cummings, age 89 (of Miola, PA) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Joseph L. Warner, 63, of Oil City, died unexpectedly due to health complications while on a weekend getaway with his wife by his side, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Cranberry Township.
Robert “Bob” Lauer, age 62, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2022 at his residence.