David L. McClellan, 74, of Oil City passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
He was born in Oil City on May 22, 1947, the son of the late Eugene and Nadine Weeter McClellan.
Updated: February 19, 2022 @ 9:24 am
Cynthia Kay Kline, 58, of Rouseville passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She is survived by her children; Nicole Peterson, Mitchell Rudolph, and Taylor Drake.
Gary Lee Lepley, 61, of Oil City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Karen A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Oil City, passed away at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022.
Wayne E. Burchwell, age 58, of Limestone, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home, following an illness.
Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.
Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Daniel V. “Hike” McGarry, 84, of Seneca, died at his home early Friday morning, Feb. 18, 2022, following an illness.
Early afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown Pa. She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.
Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon, 84, of Cochranton, formerly of Franklin, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak, treasured mother of Earl and Amy, and beloved wife of Earl, completed her journey into the light on Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022.
Joseph P. Fotos, of Clarion Borough, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 13th, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing.
Terry “Jake” Rowland, 59, of Oil City passed away in February 2022 from a stroke and other COVID complications.
Viola Ruth Burneisen Brown, 78, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Thursday Feb. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Virginia Joyce Gibson, 92, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Freda M. Chilson, age 72, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her residence of a lengthy illness.
Dennison “Dennie” Hannold, 70, of Columbus, Ohio died peacefully at Capital City Garden on Jan. 27, 2022.
Paul Ronald Brewer, 64, of Parker, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Janie Irene Ball Lehman, 74, of Erie, formerly of Greenville and Hollywood, California passed away at Fairview Manor, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, February, 14, 2022, after a five-year-long, hard-fought battle from rectal cancer.
David Eugene Culp, 79, of Knox, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Ernest John Novak, 58, of Polk, passed away, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at home.
Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior with family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.
Helen M. “Butch” Blauser, 79, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Dorothy V. Brosius, age 99, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Viviann Dorothea Whalen (nee O’Neill) passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her Fairlawn, Ohio home, surrounded by love.
Ryan “Ted” Andrew Moore of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from his battle with cancer in Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Charlotte J. Baseler of Grove City, formerly of Irwin Township, Venango County, passed on Monday evening, Feb. 14, 2022, in AHN-Grove City. She was 91.
Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer, a lifelong Franklin resident and former Venango County elected official, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after years of declining health.
Ruth I. Ferringer, 71, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.
Helen E. Serbati, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
William D. Allmendinger, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.
Virginia M. Heister, 93, of Franklin went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Collins House, Franklin.
Bonnie L. Huffman, age 65, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.
Joseph G. “Joe” Gallino, 99, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Barry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Walter Lawrence Reed, 84, of Oil City, died at his home Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, following an extended illness, while surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Louise Murdoch, 81, of Cochranton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Wesbury Methodist Community in Meadville.
