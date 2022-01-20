David Lee King II, 22, of Corsica, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
He was born on June 9, 1999, in Butler, son of David Lee King Sr. of Butler and Colleen Ann Iams of Corsica.
Rodney Eugene McMurray, 63, of Canal Township passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Linda Blair Miller, a writer and public relations specialist, died Dec. 23, 2021 at Wilson Health Care Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland after battling a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, where she had retired after living in Seattle, Wash. and Po…
Gloria Darlene (Womer) Culp, 73, passed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Catherine Lois McCall, 87, of Waynesville, Ga., left this home to go to her heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Mary Louise Beggs, 85, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at home.
Lottie Jane Webb, age 88, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health and while surrounded by her loved ones.
Kathleen (Miller) Williams went to Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 16th, 2022, in Oil City, under hospice care, with her family at her side.
Howard Vincent Campagna, 86, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Cheryl J. Dunkerley, 73, of Utica, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin, surrounded by her loving family.
Ronald E. Johnston, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Betty L. (McClintock) LaCaze, 96, formerly of Marienville, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Shari E. Shovestull, 53, of Strattanville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer.
Our precious Aidan Anthony Guerriero went to Heaven unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Nathan A. Weaver, 45, of Emlenton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, following a brief illness.
Clyde Alvin Buzard, 87, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
Sally Ann (Morrison) Clark, 90, of Kennerdell, went Home to her Lord on Sunday evening, Jan. 16, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Robert E. Dye, 81 of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation. Born in Grove City on Sept. 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Robert E Dye Sr., and Gertrude Louise Young.
Dolores Anna Marie McCarren, 89, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at home. She was born July 14, 1932, in Oil City, a daughter of William J. and Ruby L. Lefford Parks. She married Dennis R. McCarren on Sept. 13, 1952. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2014.
Janet R. (Jacobs) Hartle, 90, of Meadville, formerly of Conneaut Lake, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Perry R. Kifer, 62, of Curllsville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Dennis P. Sloan, 54, of Kittanning Pike, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a well-known senior member of the Emlenton Fire Department, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Don Craig, 64, passed away early Saturday morning at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, asleep with his wife beside him.
Evylen May Warner, 87 of Emlenton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at UPMC Northwest.
Joshua A. Horton, 40, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Katie and children Gabrielle Horton, Gabrielle Roberts, Joshua, Kristian and Malakai Horton.
Donald C. “Capt’n” Elder Sr., 86, of Fisher, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Clarion; son of the late Walter C. and Pearl Confer Elder.
Chelsea J. Licht, 86, of Ahrensville passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her home.
Anna Mae Fisher, 87, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.
Ruth L. Rogers, 96, died peacefully Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, following a short illness.
On the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2021, Gregory Todd Long of Oil City died at the age of 67.
Ella M. Butryn, 78, of Oil City, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ernest “Bucky” Butryn, and her two children, Tom and Dave.
Laurie Bernice (Walters) Snyder, age 53, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Wilfred A. “Spike” Sudekum,84, of Mentor, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.
Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.
John V. Perkins, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
John J. McMillen III, 59, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Patricia K. Klingler, 57, of Knox passed away on Jan. 11, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Homer Dean Merwin, 89, of Terwilliger Rd. Parker, Perryville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Blanche E. Kemmer, 93, of Kingsville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at the Brookville Hospital.
