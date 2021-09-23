David Martin

David L. Martin, 79, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
Frank William Yeager, 78, a resident of 727 Baker Hill Road, Franklin died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in UPMC-Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Michele Lee Stanton Lontz, 52, of Mercer, and formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.
Marcia L. Mitchell, 78, a resident of Oil City, died peacefully at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in The Caring Place of Franklin, following a period of declining health.
Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butler Hospital.
Dorothy Ann “Biddy” Saboski, 88, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Janine C. Gorman, 55, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Elk Township.
Mary L. “Mike” Showden, of Clarion, passed away March 6, 2020, in Longwood, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.
LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from an accident at his golf course.
Mavis Culver, 74, of Seneca, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Michael Stephen Buchna, 69, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by both his loving daughters.
Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Transylvan Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021.
Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021.
Marian Jean Oliphant, 93 of Kennerdell passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service for Frank Jeffrey “Jeff” Persing, formerly of Franklin, will be held Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. at Gardinier Funeral Home located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.
Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Teresa R. Reddinger, age 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.
Sylvester R. “Bob” Becker Jr., age 96, a lifelong resident of Oil City, entered into the gates of heaven Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.
Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Edward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.
Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Norma M. Burns, 85, of Venus passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.
George Weston Hamilton, 75, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at home.
Doris Evelyn McNaughton, age 92, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Charles R. “Dick” Shreffler, age 82, of Emlenton, went to heaven Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Oil City for Michael R. “Fuji” Murray.
Richard L. “Rick” Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca due to complications from pneumonia.
Robert L. “Bob” Fox went to be the Lord Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. at the Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.
LaRue O’Neil, 86, of Knox, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, following a brief illness.
Thomas Bernard Kelly, 68, of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…
On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Grace Jacoby Solle left this earth to join her Lord in heaven.
