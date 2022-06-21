David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Born Dec. 3, 1993, in Clarion, David was the son of Timothy and Laura Varner.
Dona G. Dennis, 87, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.
Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, a resident of 1844 Hill City Road, Cranberry, died peacefully at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her loving family by her side.
Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.
Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Leo Joseph “Bud” Strickenberger, formerly of Oil City and Reno, entered eternal resting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer.
George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.
Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, following an illness.
Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate the life of James C. “Jim” Guyton on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Diane Sue Strotman of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.
Elaine L. Clifton-McClintock, 81, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A memorial service for Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz will be held Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the family home at 2 Lincoln St., Oil City. Friends and family are invited to stop in and share their memories. Dean passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96.
Zane L. Hoffman, 97, of Nectarine passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Grove Manor.
Geraldine Hines, 79 of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Miller, 92, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Michael T. Townsend, 56, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday June 15, 2022, at his home.
Robert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Edward Elliott, age 99, of Marianne, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Phyllis Fay Grosch, 85, of Damascus, Md., formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
Frank Richard Black, 73, of Sligo passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
Barbara Jean “Jeannie” McAninch, 80, of Erie, died peacefully at St. Vincent Health Center on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Louis Van Clair Thompson Jr. “Louie”, 66, of Stafford, Va., formerly of Tylersburg, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 13, 2022.
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Major Marjorie E. Miller, 92, of Ephrata, was “Promoted to Glory” on Saturday, June 4th, 2022.
Gregory Scott Daum, 60, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.
Lewis “Lew” Gene Rodgers Jr., 55, of Seneca passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in his home.
Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
James Harry “Jim” McElroy, age 86, of Oil City, died at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with his family by his side.
“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…
Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.
Roseann Bruno Gibbons, 89, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence following end-stage renal disease.
James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with her family by her side at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Virginia M. Stover, age 92, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
James “Jim” Calvin Jack, 76, born August 12th, 1945 of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2022 at AHN Wexford Hospital.
Christina J. S. “Chris” (Sporer) Barletta, 56, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at her home at 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022.
