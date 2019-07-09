David Warren Crawford, 81, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Rogers, Arkansas.
He was born in Franklin on July 28, 1937.
He was the loving father and husband of Barbara E. (Miller) Crawford for 60 years.
He was a United States Army Veteran, member of VFW and PNA in Oil City and could hold his own on the pool table.
He worked at a steel mill in Franklin for over 35 years before retiring and moving to Rogers to be close to family.
David always enjoyed working outside doing odds and ends or working on his car. He had a great sense of humor and used it when he accidentally painted his Oldsmobile pink instead of silver. He drove it to work, which brought a bunch of comments from his co-workers. But he laughed it off until it could be changed.
David was foremost a family man who loved spending time by the pool with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also loved dogs, which showed in his relationship with his baby girl, Abby.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara of Rogers; sons, Ricky Crawford and his wife, Jeanine Leijting, of Rogers, Dale Crawford and his wife, Dot, of South Carolina, and Leroy Miller and David Spangler, both of Pennsylvania; daughters, Deb Fesenmyer and husband, David, of Harrison, Arkansas and Barbara Moser and husband, Richard of Pennsylvania.
He is also survived by brothers, Nate and Phillip Crawford both of Pennsylvania; sister, Wanda Hefferman of Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of his life will be held at his home.
Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at http://www.rollinsfuneral.com.