David Wayne “Dave” McGinnis, 81, of Callensburg, formerly of Foxburg, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness. His family was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord.
David was born in Foxburg on April 9, 1942. He was the son of the late Marcus Wayne and Mary Alice Wade McGinnis. Dave was of the Methodist faith.
Michael F. Blandin, 76, a resident of Andover, OH and former Franklin resident, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at The Andover Village Retirement Community, following a period of declining health.