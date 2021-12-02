David Zeldon “Mac” McGinnis Jr., 95, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2021.
Mac was born May 15, 1926, the son of David “Ike” Zeldon McGinnis and Jessie Dunkle McGinnis, at his family’s home near Six Points. Mac was 14 years old when his mother Jessie passed away. He was raised by his stepmother Veda Cotton McGinnis. Mac was cherished and loved for many years, up till Veda’s passing at the age of 107.
Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.
Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…
William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.