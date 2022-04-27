Deanna Linnell Miller

A memorial service will be held for Scott A. Salser, of Indiana and formerly of Knox, at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 State Route 338, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the service.
A memorial service and luncheon for Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.
Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.
Richard D. Anderson, 86, of Quartzsite Arizona, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18th, 2022, with his loving wife Helen at his side. He was known by his family as “Dad”, to many of his friends as “Dick”, and to some “Diamond Dick” or “Big A.”
Mass of Christian Burial for Steve J. Marbich will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Church, Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, and Father Kyle Seyler officiating.
Daniel M. Neiswonger, 70, of Pomona Park, FL, and Strattanville, passed away on Monday, April 11th, 2022, at Hadlow Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.