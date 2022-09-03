Debbra Lehman

Debbra M. Lehman, age 63 of Waterford, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Brooksville, Florida on March 29, 1959, one of 10 children of the late Steve and Carroll Grate Bartosek.
Joseph A. Ida Jr., age 77, of Shippenville, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 at his residence.
Anne G. Burens, 88 of Polk Center passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Carolyn Louise Davis, 78, of Tavares, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Fla.
Richard “Rick” J. Campbell Sr., age 63, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Albany, New York due to injuries from a vehicle accident.
Robert A. “Pizza” Parenti, 78, of Perryville, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, 2022, at Parker Personal Care Home following an extended illness.
A Celebration of life for Scotty Schultz Jr., who passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, has been planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, at Chapel on the Hill, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton 16373.Family will welcome friends from noon until 2 p.m.
James J. Port, age 66, of Saxonburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
John “Jack” Baughman, age 84, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, died Aug. 1, 2022.
Ronald John “Ron” Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones. Ron…
Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, formerly of Tionesta, died on Thursday evening, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Shippenville.
June Jeanette Rogers, 75, of Midwest City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
Wayne Samuel Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters by his side.
Sara G. Sturgis, 80, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.
William R. Karns, 88, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Shirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life.
It is with the deepest unimaginable broken hearts that we have to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Scotty Schultz Jr., 31, of Harrisville, due to an automobile accident Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Helen M. Ray, formerly of Franklin, passed on Aug. 12, 2022, in Christiansburg, Va.
Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township supervisor passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health.
John C. Rodgers Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Second Street in Cooperstown; and a prominent and beloved former barber for many years along Liberty Street in Franklin, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr. or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends.
Alton “Junior” Z. Hall, age 89, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville.
Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
James E. “Jim” Karg, 91, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, 2022, at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks.
Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville.
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health.
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion.
Betty Lou (Rossey) Rogers, age 71, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to a fall at his home.
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Lee William Benedict passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab in York.
Friends of Lynne Johnston of New Bethlehem, who passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, are invited to join in a virtual memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
