Debbra Lehman

Debbra Lehman

Debbra M. Lehman, age 63 of Waterford, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Brooksville, Florida on March 29, 1959, one of 10 children of the late Steve and Carroll Grate Bartosek.

Obituaries

Carolyn Louise Davis
Obituaries

Carolyn Louise Davis

Carolyn Louise Davis, 78, of Tavares, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Fla.

Robert A. "Pizza" Parenti
Obituaries

Robert A. "Pizza" Parenti

Robert A. “Pizza” Parenti, 78, of Perryville, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, 2022, at Parker Personal Care Home following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Scotty Schultz Jr. service set

A Celebration of life for Scotty Schultz Jr., who passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, has been planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, at Chapel on the Hill, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton 16373.Family will welcome friends from noon until 2 p.m.

James J. Port
Obituaries

James J. Port

James J. Port, age 66, of Saxonburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

John “Jack” Baughman
Obituaries

John “Jack” Baughman

John “Jack” Baughman, age 84, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ronald John 'Ron' Hoag
Obituaries

Ronald John 'Ron' Hoag

Ronald John “Ron” Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones. Ron…

Douglas H. Baine
Obituaries

Douglas H. Baine

Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, formerly of Tionesta, died on Thursday evening, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Shippenville.

June Jeanette Rogers
Obituaries

June Jeanette Rogers

June Jeanette Rogers, 75, of Midwest City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, with her loving family at her side.

Wayne Samuel Roach
Obituaries

Wayne Samuel Roach

Wayne Samuel Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters by his side.

Obituaries

Sara G. Sturgis

Sara G. Sturgis, 80, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.

Shirley L. Kope
Obituaries

Shirley L. Kope

Shirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life.

Scotty Schultz Jr.
Obituaries

Scotty Schultz Jr.

It is with the deepest unimaginable broken hearts that we have to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Scotty Schultz Jr., 31, of Harrisville, due to an automobile accident Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Obituaries

Helen M. Ray

Helen M. Ray, formerly of Franklin, passed on Aug. 12, 2022, in Christiansburg, Va.

Obituaries

Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis
Obituaries

Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis

Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township supervisor passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health.

John C. Rodgers Sr.
Obituaries

John C. Rodgers Sr.

John C. Rodgers Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Second Street in Cooperstown; and a prominent and beloved former barber for many years along Liberty Street in Franklin, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.

Fred Allen Bigley Jr.
Obituaries

Fred Allen Bigley Jr.

It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr. or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends.

Alton Z. Hall
Obituaries

Alton Z. Hall

Alton “Junior” Z. Hall, age 89, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville.

Obituaries

Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary
Obituaries

Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary

Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Obituaries

Wayne S. Roach

Wayne S. Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his daughters by his side.

Obituaries

Caroline Jane McCreary

Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Kay R. Weller
Obituaries

Kay R. Weller

Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, 2022, at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks.

Lavonne D. Hutchinson
Obituaries

Lavonne D. Hutchinson

Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville.

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett
Obituaries

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

R. Kelly Trusel
Obituaries

R. Kelly Trusel

R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health.

John Branson Dick
Obituaries

John Branson Dick

John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to a fall at his home.

Alma R. Kinch
Obituaries

Alma R. Kinch

Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Lynne Johnston service set

Friends of Lynne Johnston of New Bethlehem, who passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, are invited to join in a virtual memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.