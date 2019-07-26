Deborah Jo Lewis

Deborah Jo "Debby" Lewis, 71, formerly of Sligo, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in League City, Texas.
Debby was born in Butler on Jan. 18, 1948, to Arthur E. and Patricia J. Lewis. She was raised in Sligo and graduated from Union High School in the Class of 1965.
Following high school, Debby worked at Parker Glass Containers until it ceased operations. She then left Pennsylvania behind and moved to Houston, Texas area to begin her career as a brewer for Anheuser-Busch, from which she retired.
Debby was a sports enthusiast and was a fan of the Houston Astros, Rockets, and Texans. She also enjoyed frequent trips to casinos in Louisiana and Las Vegas. She loved animals and was known to give a loving and caring home to any stray kitten that may have wandered in!
Debby is survived by brothers, Dan and wife Rhonda of Kennerdell and Jack and wife Marie of Limestone; and nieces, Jenna Maier and daughter Jillian of New Castle, Lauren Fiorelli and daughter Gianna of Ocean Pines, Maryland and Sarah and Rachel Lewis, both of Erie. Debby also leaves behind her longtime friend and companion, Lori Carroll of League City, as well as many friends and acquaintances from the surrounding area.
A memorial service for Debby was held Saturday, July 20 in League City.