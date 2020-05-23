Deborah Lynn Park, 61, of Charlotte, Tennessee, formerly of Oil City, was born Dec. 27, 1958, and passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a sixteen year battle with emphysema.
Deb always put her entire being into everything she did. As a single mother, she put herself through trade school, becoming a machinist at General Electric in Grove City. Deb attended the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. She overcame many obstacles in life and inspired people around her to do the same. Her strength permeated her spirit and will continue to shine through her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and music. She sewed and knitted many beautiful items. She was an avid reader, but always had time for watching the Waltons. She was also very good at drawing.