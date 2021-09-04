Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died at Titusville Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born in Franklin on May 20, 1953, to the late Howard and Josephine Monks. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. She was of the Catholic faith. Debra enjoyed playing Bingo regularly, and also enjoyed her work, cleaning various homes and businesses in the area. She especially enjoyed working for the Wayne Hepler family for over 20 years. She is survived by five children: Bill Attleberger Jr. of Franklin, Chris Attleberger and his fiancé Devin Green of Oil City, Greg Attleberger and his girlfriend Tina Price of Rocky Grove, Stephen Attleberger and his wife Chrystal of Clarion, and Matthew Attleberger of Oil City; ten grandchildren: Billy, C.J., Tyler, Gage, Sherry, Noah, Patience, Matthew, Alex, and Aiden; and four great-grandchildren. Debra is also survived by two brothers, Michael Monks and wife Christel, and Howard Monks and wife Karen; and a sister, Maria Moyer and husband Larry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Monks. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Tuesday at 7 p.m. with Father John Miller officiating. To express online condolences to Debra’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.
Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Reed, 62, a well-known and well-loved resident of 100 Briarwood Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Main Campus of The Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.
James Ray Summerville, age 89, recently of Clarion, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on August 27, 2021 at his daughters’ home in Clarion. James passed away of natural causes in loving care of his only daughter and son in law.
Ralph W. “Butch” Emery, 70, of Callensburg, passed away late Tuesday night, Aug. 24, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh of complications following a vehicular accident near Dayton earlier in the day.