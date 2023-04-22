Debra J. Andres

Debra J. Andres

 Contributed photo

Debra J. Andres, 67, formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly at her home in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2023.

She was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Franklin, and she was the daughter of Richard E. and Adeline (Hudick) Andres of Franklin.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Andres as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries

Calvin E. Noal

Calvin E. Noal, 70, of Seneca, died peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.

Debra J. Andres
Obituaries

Debra J. Andres

Debra J. Andres, 67, formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly at her home in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2023.

Donald Patrick Aaron
Obituaries

Donald Patrick Aaron

Donald Patrick Aaron, 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023 after a short stay at Sarah Reed Senior Living under Hospice care. Don was born on March 17, 1955, as the doctor announced, “Here’s a Patrick for St. Patrick’s Day!”

Nancy Karen Dengel
Obituaries

Nancy Karen Dengel

Nancy Karen Dengel, age 81, of Oil City, earned her wings to meet the ones she loves, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at UPMC Hospital Northwest.

Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini
Obituaries

Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini

Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini, “Boo” “Peanut”, age 14, of Rouseville, died of natural causes on Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Brenda L. Saylor
Obituaries

Brenda L. Saylor

Brenda L. Saylor, 84, of Parker, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Bridgette L. Beinhaur
Obituaries

Bridgette L. Beinhaur

Bridgette L. Beinhaur, 44, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Arlene Nick
Obituaries

Mary Arlene Nick

Mary Arlene Nick, age 80, of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at AHN Hospital in Wexford.

Ellen Susan Folwell
Obituaries

Ellen Susan Folwell

Ellen Susan Folwell, ‘Susie’ to her friends, was born November 12, 1943, in Pittsburgh to Wesley and Jean Folwell.

Kimberly Leona Byerly
Obituaries

Kimberly Leona Byerly

Kimberly Leona Byerly, age 66, of Brookville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.

Obituaries

Pamela D. Winger memorial set

A memorial service for Pamela D. Winger Heath of Oil City will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Bible Church at West First and Orange streets in Oil City.

Trapper A. Shuffstall
Obituaries

Trapper A. Shuffstall

Trapper A. Shuffstall, 41, of Franklin, lost his battle to addiction after several years of sobriety at his residence on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.

Elaine S. Platt-Ketner
Obituaries

Elaine S. Platt-Ketner

Elaine S. Platt-Ketner, 80, of Foxburg passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday (04-11-23) in Florida, leaving her family and friends stunned and grief stricken.

Obituaries

Lois M. Miller service set

A celebration of life for Lois M. Miller will be at the Goble Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastor Dan Myers.

Obituaries

Elaine Platt-Ketner

Elaine Platt-Ketner, 80, of Foxburg, passed away on Tuesday (April 11, 2023) after a brief illness in Florida. A complete obituary will be published Wednesday in The Derrick.

Jimmie Edward Keener
Obituaries

Jimmie Edward Keener

Jimmie Edward Keener, 72, of Franklin passed away in his home on April 15, 2023 with his loving family at his side.

Clifford J. Kirvan
Obituaries

Clifford J. Kirvan

Clifford J. Kirvan, Sr., 79, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.

Obituaries

John M. Smathers III

John M. Smathers III, 62, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home.

Ronald L. 'Fletch' Fletcher
Obituaries

Ronald L. 'Fletch' Fletcher

Ronald L. “Fletch” Fletcher, age 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully at his home on April 15, 2023, after a year-long battle with skin cancer.

Nancy Marie Allio
Obituaries

Nancy Marie Allio

Nancy Marie Allio, 83, of Cooperstown passed away on April 16, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center with her family by her side.

Benjamin Paul Sherman
Obituaries

Benjamin Paul Sherman

Benjamin Paul Sherman, 83, a lifelong resident of Salem Township, Clarion County, died April 14, 2023, at his home following a short illness.

John H. "Charlie" Brown
Obituaries

John H. "Charlie" Brown

John H. “Charlie” Brown, 78, of Sligo, passed away peacefully and went home to be with our Lord & Savior early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Leona R. Kutchravy
Obituaries

Leona R. Kutchravy

Leona R. Kutchravy, 84 of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday April 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.

Paul R. Rice
Obituaries

Paul R. Rice

Paul R. Rice, 88, of Victory Heights (Cranberry Township), died at his residence on Thursday, April 13, 2023 of natural causes while doing what he loved, working outside in his yard.

Sylvia G. Galbraith
Obituaries

Sylvia G. Galbraith

Sylvia G. Galbraith, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City. She was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Knox to the late Oddis A. and Ruth V. (Stover) Boocks.

Stewart F. Sonen
Obituaries

Stewart F. Sonen

Stewart F. Sonen died Dec 9, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan at age 90. Stewart had an insatiable curiosity about a wide range of topics (especially history and how things worked). He had an amazing memory for people and places and loved to talk with anyone.

Ellen M. Wilson
Obituaries

Ellen M. Wilson

Ellen M. Wilson, 81, a resident of 501 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Nancy McFate Adams
Obituaries

Nancy McFate Adams

Nancy McFate Adams, 78, of Richfield, Wisconsin, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by her family following her battle with a rare lung disease. She demonstrated tremendous strength and grace throughout it.

Mary Christine Linehan
Obituaries

Mary Christine Linehan

Mary Christine Linehan, 69, of 9 Crestview Road, Franklin passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 following a brief illness.

Donald A. 'Coach' Stemmerich
Obituaries

Donald A. 'Coach' Stemmerich

One of the most successful coaches in District 9 history, Donald A. “Coach” Stemmerich, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was 91 years old.