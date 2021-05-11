Debra Shoup Summerville, 65, of 388 East State St., Knox, died at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at her home.

A complete obituary will be published Wednesday.

George Henry Chadman
George Henry Chadman

George Henry Chadman, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Florida, following a sudden illness.

Sean Frederick Lackey service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sean Frederick Lackey has been planned and scheduled by his family. Family and friends are invited Saturday, May 15, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 noon at The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin. Services will begin at noo…

Gerald Edward 'Judd' Beary
Gerald Edward 'Judd' Beary

Gerald Edward "Judd" Beary, 89, of Oil City, passed away in the early hours Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City due to congestive heart failure.

Kenneth N. Davis
Kenneth N. Davis

Kenneth N. Davis, 56, of Tionesta, died at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, after an extended illness.

James John Dutko
James John Dutko

James John Dutko, 62, of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

Doris J. Goughler
Doris J. Goughler

Doris J. Goughler, 80, of Parker, formerly of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Martha J. Kepple
Martha J. Kepple

Martha J. Kepple, 76, of Callensburg, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

David R. Moore
David R. Moore

David R. Moore, 83, of Marienville went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home as the result of complications related to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Manuela Castaneda Shaffer
Manuela Castaneda Shaffer

Manuela Castaneda Shaffer, 75, of Rockland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following complications of recent surgery.

Sara A. Sines
Sara A. Sines

Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church Street, Clintonville died peacefully at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.

William D. 'Bill' Smith
William D. 'Bill' Smith

William D. "Bill" Smith of Grove City passed peacefully on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, in Quality Life Services, Grove City. He was 92.

Sheila R. Boughner
Sheila R. Boughner

Sheila R. Boughner, 59, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Joyce 'Peach' Bowie
Joyce 'Peach' Bowie

Joyce "Peach" Bowie of Oil City passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Thomas L. Callahan
Thomas L. Callahan

Thomas L. Callahan, 87 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away at his home following a full and meaningful life.

Barbara J. Stalker Foust
Barbara J. Stalker Foust

Barbara J. Stalker Foust, 64, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away early Friday morning May 7, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Jefferson Manor at Brookville following an illness.

Stanley J. Huefner

Stanley J. Huefner, 56, a resident of 1176 State Route 428, Oakland Township, died peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home.

Merle E. Carr
Merle E. Carr

Merle E. Carr, 71 of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Glenn Allen Neiport
Glenn Allen Neiport

Glenn Allen Neiport, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ronald J. 'Ron' Klein
Ronald J. 'Ron' Klein

Ronald J. "Ron" Klein, 63, of West Freedom, went to be with the lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

B. Lavier Hummel
B. Lavier Hummel

B. Lavier Hummel passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner
Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner, 95, of Van, affectionately known as "Grandma Birdie"went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.

Frederick A. Fiscus
Frederick A. Fiscus

Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Ira 'Odie' Wyman
Ira 'Odie' Wyman

Ira "Odie" Wyman, 83, of East Brady, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Meda Beichner
Meda Beichner

Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

John W. Hicks
John W. Hicks

John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.

Russell L. Irwin

Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.