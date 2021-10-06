Delores K. Knight, 88, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.
Born on July 19, 1933, in Fryburg, she was the daughter of John and Caroline Beary Lambert.
Viola T. Caligiuri Chapman Bowser, formerly of Knox, passed away April 21, 2021.
Doris R. Frantz, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Juniper Village in Meadville.
James Marlin Mohney, 82, of Hawthorn, died on Monday morning, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Lurla P. Stromyer, age 91, of Seneca, died on Oct. 4, 2021, with her family by her side at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Patricia L. Johnson, 91, of Titusville, went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon Oct. 1, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Theodore “Buzz” Carl Gabrielson Jr., 66, of Penn Run, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Penn Run.
Myron “Mike” Ray Rice, 75, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully in his home in the early afternoon hours on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Margaret Anne “Peg” Fulton, age 87, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Vonda Schwabenbauer, 84, of Tylersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Patricia J. (McNaughton) King, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.
Mr. Chester L. “Chet” Anthony, 65, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complication from COVID-19.
Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Rose Marie Hoban, 84, of Kightlinger Road, Titusville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Frances Kelley, 94, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Dorothy M. “Dot” (Maze) Jackson, age 93, of West Hickory, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in West Hickory, daughter of the late Larry A. and Edna (Satoriti) Maze.
John J. Racko Sr., 83, of Polk, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Lois Adams, 75, of Nectarine, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Jackson L. Chambers, 79, of Cochranton died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.
Suzanne Pearl “Sue” Metro, 79 of Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
Eugene “Gene” Schruers, age 56, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.
Russell Thomas (Tom) Bell, 79, passed Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Robert A. Hilyer, 86, of Marienville, died early Thursday, September 30, 2021 following a period of declining health.
James C. “Jim” Kennedy, 72, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Frances Kay Williams, age 78, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Timothy T. Hall, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Guy Richard Wingard, age 85, of Oil City, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker, PA, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.
Marcia K. Shaw, 55, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021, at the Collins House in Franklin.
Matthew S. “Matt” Steele, 63, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday Sept. 27, 2021.
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Edward J. Barr, age 75, of Knox, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
Bernard W Eck, 81, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.
E. Joan Tecza, age 88, of Oil City, passed away on September 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon, 72, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St. in Franklin, died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
William R. “Bill” Schell, 46, of Oil City, died at his home Monday, September 27, 2021.
Kenneth W. Confer, 54, of Oil City, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after a long illness.
