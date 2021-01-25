Dennis Duane Martin, 63, of Polk, beloved son of Erma Jack and the late David Martin, born June 4, 1957, died Jan. 22, 2021, of heart failure.
He was a 1975 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a proficient welder by trade, having graduated from the Hobart School of Welding in Dayton, Ohio. He worked for Spang Magnetics in Sandy Lake, Greenville Steel Car in Greenville, and Joy Manufacturing in Franklin.
Harry A. Beggs Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Road in Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.
Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, in her daughter's home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.