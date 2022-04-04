Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper Jr.

Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Armstrong County, Redbank Township, and passed on to her Heavenly Father’s eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Palatka, Putnam County, Fla.
Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.
James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…
Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.