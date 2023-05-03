Dennis E. McCauley

Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.
James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.
Paul E. Sloss, 81, a resident of 142 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his wife and family by his side, following a period of declining health.