Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
Born in Franklin on Jan. 1, 1970 he was the son of the late Richard B. and Shirley A. Scott Coxson.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 7:37 am
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away Dec. 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday.
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, Jan. 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary, age 71 of Parker, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Mary K. (Daman) McElroy, 82, of Dempseytown, died peacefully at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Monday Jan. 16, 2023.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, broke on through to the other side on Jan. 14, 2023. He passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his family.
Harry R. “Skip” Cook, everyone’s gentle giant and the perfect sheep dog taught his final lesson of love on Jan. 13, 2023. Surrounded by all his girls, he was serenaded into the arms of our Lord.
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 following a sudden illness.
Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City, formerly of Slickville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.
Eileen Myers Montgomery (age 81), of Franklin, passed away Jan. 15, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon, 75, of Meadville passed away Jan. 4, 2023.
Genevieve “Genny” Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY.
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Walter Blackwell Cook of Clemson, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home at age 92 on Jan. 10, 2023.
On Jan. 12, 2023 Heaven gained another angel. Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss, 95, of Strattanville was called home by the Lord at the Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.
Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER.
Dana L. Marlowe, 33, of Clarion formerly of Kennerdell, passed away Jan. 11, 2023.
W. Dale Shetler, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Joanne Boocks, 84, of Orlando, Florida, passed away December 1, 2022.
Robert E. “Bob” Jordan, 92, a lifelong resident of Rockland, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, following a period of declining health.
Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski, 90, a resident of New Bethlehem since 1953, has passed Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in her home.
Judy Anne Lamberton, 80 of Mercer, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Edna L. Ray, age 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health.
Robert E. “Bob” Jordan, 92, a lifelong resident of Rockland, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, following a period of declining health.
Edward A. Tecza, age 100, of Oil City, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023.
Marcella Buzard Haskell of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side.
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home.
Helen L. Doutt, born Jan. 3, 1928 in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Sugar Creek Station.
Sherry L. Swab, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his residence.
Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Marienville surrounded by her family.
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.
Cody James Donaldson, 28 of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident Jan. 5, 2023.
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dave K. Nelson, of Oil City, passed away in his home, on Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 85.