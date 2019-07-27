Dennis Lee Armstrong, born July 25, 1951, passed away July 19, 2019.
Dennis lived in Fredonia but was formerly from the Polk and Franklin area.
He was the son of Alice Louise Perry Armstrong and Lloyd Armstrong, who both proceeded him in death.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Armstrong Colter.
He is also survived by his wife, Suzanne L. Pabst Armstrong; three step-children, Justin Dignard, Adrian Dignard and Sabrina Dignard Modara; and four step-grandchildren, Kiaira Dignard, Jonah Dignard, Maxwell Modara and Lola Modara.
Dennis worked at CPT for many years. He was a well-known genealogist, historian and author.
He chose to donate his body to science.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.