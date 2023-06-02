Husband, father, educator, Dennis “Triple M” Paul McMasters, 72, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as his family was by his side.
Denny was a faithful man who deeply loved the Lord, his wife, family and friends.
Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.
Beverly L. Hale, 81, of Tionesta, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight with cancer. Her faith in the Lord carried her through those two years.
Robert J. “Bob” Dunkle, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
William J. Nosko, 67, of Pleasantville passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.
A memorial service for Edward “Ed” James Bergin will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. in Franklin, at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation to be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.
Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious, 86, formerly of Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, went to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with her Husband on May 27.
Debra Jean Hollis, 64, of Clarion, passed on to heaven peacefully from this life onto the next at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Lawrence B. (Larry) Carson of Seneca, beloved husband of Susan Carson since 2008, died on Memorial Day at the age of 85.
Joyce Elaine Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, died Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.
Elsie B. Simmers, 89, of Franklin, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Patricia Ann (Beichner) Farley, 86, Jefferson MD, formerly of Bethel Park, an Oil City native and Van, died Monday, April 24, 2023.
Michele “Shelly” Goodman, 47 of Tionesta passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.
Barbara L. Bartley, 81, of Huey, passed away on May 27, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Betty J. Confer, 82, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Harold R. “Randy” Davis, 75, of Strattanville, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 due to an automobile accident.
Patricia L. Houben, age 85, a servant of the Lord Jesus and dedicated to serve Him til death, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023.
Luther C. Stone Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Kenneth E. Emmett Sr., age 83, of Grove City, formerly of Nectarine, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023.
Cynthia “Cindy” D. Hill, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully on May 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and family in her home in Arkansas.
Clark McFall, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, former resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Hazel L. Burgdorfer, 87, of Venus passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness.
Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Incorrect information was previously published.
Wanda J. Henderson, age 78 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, May 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Judy P. Grimm, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
April M. Dunkle, 40, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook, 63, of Cranberry, took her final ride on a Harley into Heaven on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Linda L. Slabon,76, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home.
Sue Ellen Moyer 1/25/1963 – 5/19/2023.
Fonda Lattanzie, 47, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home due to a lengthy illness.
Marilyn L. Bowser, 73, of Parker, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.
Amy Jane (Simpson) Lyle Mauthe, 99, of Corsica, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Wilma “Billie” Reinsel, 97, formerly of “Frogtown” Fairmount City, passed away on May 22, 2023 while residing at Highland Oaks, 300 Water Run Road, Clarion.
Mary E. Schettler of Corrales, NM, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 16, 2023.
