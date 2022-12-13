Diane Lyn Gibbons

Diane Lyn Gibbons

Diane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born on Jan. 31, 1952, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Helen Lehnortt Crawford.

Stella M. Caccamo
Stella M. Caccamo

Stella M. Caccamo, 101, formerly of Franklin, got her wish of spending Christmas in heaven with her family, slipping away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Robert R. Clouner, Jr.
Robert R. Clouner, Jr.

Robert R. Clouner Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville.

Donald K. Cooper

Donald K. Cooper, age 69, of Oil City, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Thomas H. 'Tom' Peterson
Thomas H. 'Tom' Peterson

Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson, 79, of Astral Rd., Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Lakes at Jefferson Care Home, near Mercer.

Amy Jo Hale
Amy Jo Hale

Amy Jo Hale, 56, of Tionesta, died at her home early Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.

David E. Schnell
David E. Schnell

David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer.

Karl Robert Johnston
Karl Robert Johnston

Karl Robert Johnston, age 55 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 10, 2022, at his parents’ home after a short battle with cancer.

Donald J. Curran
Donald J. Curran

Donald J. Curran, 96, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Buffalo; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Curran. Don was married for 51 years to the former Genevieve “Gen” Boudreau who died on Ja…

Donald Emil Rowe
Donald Emil Rowe

Donald Emil Rowe departed this earth Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2022, to take part in God’s heavenly choir.

Donna (Hoover) Carl
Donna (Hoover) Carl

Donna (Hoover) Carl from Atlantic, Pa., died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the age of 72 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Donald Stinebiser
Donald Stinebiser

Donald Stinebiser, 90, of Marienville, died late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Meryle R. Aylesworth
Meryle R. Aylesworth

Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Coral E. Fox
Coral E. Fox

Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Sandra E. 'Soni' Houser
Sandra E. 'Soni' Houser

Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

John K. 'Big John' Mullen
John K. 'Big John' Mullen

John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness.

Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner

Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand.

Joyce A. Maitland
Joyce A. Maitland

Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 80.

Robert L. 'Bob' Jackson

Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah

Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Mary A. McSwain
Mary A. McSwain

Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health.

Nancy J. Weaver
Nancy J. Weaver

Nancy J. Weaver, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ahrensville Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

James H. 'Jim' Sleigher
James H. 'Jim' Sleigher

James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Irma 'Irene' Paden
Irma 'Irene' Paden

Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA., passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after a brief illness.

Donald Weidner
Donald Weidner

Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner. Don was married on Oct. 5, 1958 to the former…