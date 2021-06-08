Diane R. Gilson, age 82, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.

She was born in Erie on June 12, 1938.

Diane R. Gilson

Janice Hilton celebration of life set

A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …

Daniel J. 'Huck' Miller Sr.
Daniel J. 'Huck' Miller Sr.

Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.

Stanley R. Rathfon

Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Sally Ann Wyant-Clark
Sally Ann Wyant-Clark

Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Louis Augustine Charest
Louis Augustine Charest

Louis Augustine Charest "Diamond Lou" peacefully left this world Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family and a can of Diet Coke.

Robert 'Bob' William Lawrence
Robert 'Bob' William Lawrence

Robert "Bob" William Lawrence, age 79, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on Friday, June 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Barbara Anne Mason
Barbara Anne Mason

Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family following an extended illness.

Michael 'Mike' Allen Slater
Michael 'Mike' Allen Slater

Michael "Mike" Allen Slater, 74, of DuBois, born on Feb. 20, 1947, passed away on June 2, 2021. He was the son of Charles Richard and Lois Cornelia (Craig) Slater of Callensburg.

Charles B. Crone
Charles B. Crone

Charles B. Crone, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, at the UPMC Nothwest Hospital, following an extended illness.

Elizabeth Breene Gilger

A memorial service for Elizabeth Breene Gilger will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating.

Elizabeth M. Neely

Elizabeth M. Neely, age 99, formerly of Knox, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

David P. Zilafro
David P. Zilafro

David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin; died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.

Philbert C. 'Phil' Dietrich
Philbert C. 'Phil' Dietrich

Philbert C. "Phil" Dietrich, age 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Michigan and Westview, PA, died Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at his home in Tionesta.

Pastor Stephen Lester Henry
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry

Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, joyously arrived Home into the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

David P. Zilafro

David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin, died peacefully at 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.

Curtis Paul Baker
Curtis Paul Baker

Curtis Paul Baker, 87 of Carlton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Stephen Lester Henry

Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, went Home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Joyce Ann Shull Richey
Joyce Ann Shull Richey

Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugar Creek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Road on Bully Hill in Franklin.

H. Michael 'Mike' Veltri
H. Michael 'Mike' Veltri

H. Michael "Mike" Veltri, age 75 of Reynoldsville, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.

James 'Jim' Russell Colwell
James 'Jim' Russell Colwell

James "Jim" Russell Colwell died of natural causes on May 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital, eight days after his 87th birthday. He passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife of 68 years.

Christine L. Daum
Christine L. Daum

Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville. She was born Dec. 23, 1961, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.

Marsha Rue O'Neil
Marsha Rue O'Neil

Marsha Rue O'Neil, 74, of Knox, completed her trusting journey and faithful walk with the Lord on Earth on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Thelma I. Sabella
Thelma I. Sabella

Mrs. Thelma I. Sabella, 94, formerly of Tidioute, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Larry Lee Sopher

Larry Lee Sopher, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.