Diane Winters, 71, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of the Rocky Grove and Franklin area, passed away April 21, 2023, after her fifth bout with cancer.
Mary M. Baker, 90, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, died peacefully Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Wallace L. (Butch) Yashinski, 83, of Reno, passed away on May 3, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Ernest Dale Miller, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, passed away April 30, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.
Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Donald “Don” Bacher, age 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after battling a long illness.
Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
James A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.
Thomas E. “Tom” James, 70, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.
Carole E. “Sis” Myers, age 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Richard H. Ridgway, 94, of Hydetown passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his residence.
Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Justin Eric Miller, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023 at the age of 33.
James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.
Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Jolene F. Miller, 84, of Union City and formerly of Franklin, passed away on April 26, 2023 at AHN St. Vincent, Erie, surrounded by her family.
James H. Marshall, 78, of Franklin, a well-known former Franklin Police Officer and Franklin City Council member passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on April 26, 2023.
Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts, 60, of Lake Lucy Rd., Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at her home.
Joseph A. “Joe” Daley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Franklin, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was 50 years old.
Mary Ann Kendrick, 91, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Rosalind Mae “Roz” Wagner, age 78 of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Gary J. “Beetle Bailey” Bailey, 79, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home early Monday morning, April 24, 2023.
Arlene O. Croscutt Rigby, 80 of Pleasantville made her final journey home on April 25 surrounded by her loving family.
Michael H. Eakin, 68, of Franklin, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023.
Melanie Ann Lowrey, 80, of Foxburg, passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Nancy L. (Yoder) McNaughton, 81, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Matthew “Matt” Mark Watson, 71, of Franklin, passed peacefully on Thursday morning, April 20, 2023, with loving family by his side.
Nancy K. Shaw, 76, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Billie Jean Krepps, 70, of Chapmanville, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence following a brief illness.
James Leroy Miller (Jim, Uncle Jimmy), surrounded by his family was called by God to his eternal home on April 20, 2023.
A celebration of the life of Bob Phenicie is planned for Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.
Daniel D. Brown, 69, of Rimersburg, died on Saturday April 22, 2023 in Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Kimberly P. Sines, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday April 22, 2023 in the ER at UPMC Northwest.
