Dixie Lee Tustin

Dixie Lee Tustin

Dixie Lee Tustin, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Kittanning, the daughter of William Roy and Twila Angeline (Stitt) McMaster.

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held July 9th, at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church in Clarion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.

Douglas L. Chambers
Douglas L. Chambers

Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, Ohio following complications due to surgery.

Yetta J. McHenry
Yetta J. McHenry

Yetta J. McHenry, 92, of Ritts Farm Road, Turkey City, Richland Township, Clarion County, passed away early Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Kenneth E. Rumbarger
Kenneth E. Rumbarger

Kenneth E. Rumbarger, 82, of Moore Haven, Fla., died peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Palms West Hospital, Loxahatchee, Fla. with his wife of 16 years, Nancy, by his side.

Raymond Leroy Lantz
Raymond Leroy Lantz

Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson

Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.

William C. Barrett
William C. Barrett

William C. Barrett, 85 of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Laurea and Wilford Barrett.

Ruth R. Clark

Ruth R. Clark, 100, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Donald L. Johnson

Donald L. Johnson, 83, of Oakland Township, Franklin, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Samuel E. Paup
Samuel E. Paup

Samuel E. Paup, 61, of Venus, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Mark E. Rummel
Mark E. Rummel

Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.

Marian Louise Rodgers
Marian Louise Rodgers

Marian Louise Rodgers, age 94, of Oil City, died peacefully early Tuesday morning June 22, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Lynda Diane Young
Lynda Diane Young

Lynda Diane Young, 68, of Shippenville passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by family at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Richelle B. 'Ricci' Aaron
Richelle B. 'Ricci' Aaron

Richelle B. "Ricci" Aaron, 42, of Summerville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after putting up a strong fight against breast cancer.

Jerry L. Best
Jerry L. Best

Jerry L. Best, age 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, June 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman
Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman

Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman, age 88, of Shippenville, formerly of Coal Hill, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care home.

Jane L. Johnson
Jane L. Johnson

Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.

Betty E. McKisson
Betty E. McKisson

Betty E. McKisson, age 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Tim Miller
Tim Miller

Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mark F. Rathfon
Mark F. Rathfon

Mark F. Rathfon, 64, of Clarion passed away at Penn Highland Dubois Hospital on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Mary Jane Greene service set

A memorial service for Mary Jane "MJ" Greene is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Ian McElrath officiating.

James S. Rila

James S. Rila, 90, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Charles 'Chuck' Thoma
Charles 'Chuck' Thoma

Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …

Maureen 'Peach' Clark
Maureen 'Peach' Clark

Maureen "Peach" Clark, 82, of Monroeville, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville.

Robert L. Flinchbaugh
Robert L. Flinchbaugh

Robert L. Flinchbaugh, age 80, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.