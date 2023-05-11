Dollie J. Moore, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday morning May 9, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Dollie was born on March 28, 1948 in Corry, a daughter of the late Marvin and Martha Rittenhouse Miller.
Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.
Kenneth Max Clark, 86, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023.
Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter, 90, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parker Personal Care where she had been a resident for the last several years.
Kenneth DuWayne Dittman, age 72 of Franklin and formerly of Lamartine, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at his home, following an illness.
Debbie L. Fox, 52, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.
Margaret I. Sjoden, 84, of Centerville, passed away Sunday evening May 7, 2023 at her residence.
Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master, 72, of Parker passed away Monday morning (05-08-23) at Parker Personal Care Home following complications due to diabetes.
Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor dementia wing, with family at her side.
Ronald M. Hall Sr., 92, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Rd., Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Collins House of Franklin, with his beloved family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.
Randall E. Bernecky, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.
Thomas J. Oelkrue, 49, of Oil City, passed away May 1, 2023 in Erie.
A funeral for Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, will be held at the fairgrounds in Cooperstown at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.
Lois McGuirk, 93, of Miola, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease.
On May 5, 2023, John Theodore Morelli passed away surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Terry E. Tobolski, age 78 of Shippenville Health Care, formerly of Clarion died May 6, 2023 at the Shippenville Health Care in Shippenville.
John M. Schultz Sr., 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
William R. “Bill” Himes, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Mary Ann Nelles Reynolds passed away on April 25, 2023.
Ira E. Truitt, age 89 of Fairmount City, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at his home following a period of declining health.
Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.
Jacqueline L. Hazlett, 67, of Oil City passed away May 4, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer, which she has fought since 2016.
William Martin Henry, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He died after a battle with cancer.
Gregory Thomas Bean, age 38, of Meadville, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 3, 2023, at his residence.
James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born, Nov. 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn. He married Hazel Gehres on Oct. 11, 1958, and she survives.
Mary Lou Fritz, 69, of Lakewood, New York passed away on May 4, 2023, at Heritage Park Skilled Nursing Facility, after a 15-year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.
Diane Winters, 71, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of the Rocky Grove and Franklin area, passed away April 21, 2023, after her fifth bout with cancer.
Mary M. Baker, 90, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, died peacefully Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Wallace L. (Butch) Yashinski, 83, of Reno, passed away on May 3, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, entered Heaven on April 30, 2023 after a period of extended illness. He passed away at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Ernest Dale Miller, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2023.
Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, passed away April 30, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.
Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.