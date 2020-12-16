Dolores A. Rummel, 90, of Polk, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.
Dolores was born in Munhall, Allegheny County, on Sept. 20, 1930, to the late Carl A. and Edna Mae (Haney) Stoebe.
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 3:38 am
Dorian Elaine Burchfield Goheen of Strattanville, age 93, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville following a brief illness.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.
Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Robert E. Saylor, 79, of Seneca, died Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donna Marie Stewart, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Seneca.
Dwight Romain Wenner, 76 of Van, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.
Betty T. Bowersox, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Betty recovered from COVID-19 one month earlier, only to succumb to natural causes.
Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
Judith C. Hovis, 78, of Clintonville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Catherine L. "Kay" James Lee, 69, of Oil City, died at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home, after a courageous battle of 16 years with cancer.
James V. McChesney Jr. of Harker Heights, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
C. Eugene Myers of Maumee, Ohio joined our Lord and Savior suddenly Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020, at the age of 74.
Nola D. Sowers, 85, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Donnie J. Tarr, 74, of Oil City, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary J. Tasker, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her daughter's home.
On Nov. 25, 2020, Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco, originally of Oil City, passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Lyle Fransisco.
Franklin Leroy "Frank" Thomas, 79, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Phyllis L. Traister, age 93, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare Center.
Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.
Barbara J. Wolfgong, 77, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Thomas L. Bills, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Dec, 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy M. "Dot" Boughner, 92, formerly of Reno, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.
Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Sarah (Sally) B. Hockman, 88, of Shippenville passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.
Lawrence G. Holly, better known as "Skeet," "Larry," or "Coach," to his family and friends, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Neva Kahler, 92, formerly from the Sugar Lake area, and recently from Wesbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from COVID-19 following a month-long hospitalization.
Rose Marie Marchand Lowman, age 80, of Knox, passed away at her home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by adoring family.
Cecilia Marie Piercy, 97, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020.
Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94 of Distant, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Quality Life Services Sugar Creek.
Kathleen A. Streczywilk, 71, of Oil City, died at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after being stricken at home.
Margaret (Peg) Lucille Miller Buzard, age 83, of Mayport, passed away at Clarion Hospital Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Marjory Cobler Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home following an illness.
Mary Maul, 72, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.
Thomas R. Myers, 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Gordon "Bunk" Patterson, 86, of Oil City, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City on Thursday, Dec. 10th, 2020.
Thomas A. Shawgo, age 71, of Franklin, died at his home Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, with his family at his side, following an extended illness.
Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94, of Distant, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek in Worthington.
Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
