Dolores Anna Marie McCarren, 89, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at home. She was born July 14, 1932, in Oil City, a daughter of William J. and Ruby L. Lefford Parks. She married Dennis R. McCarren on Sept. 13, 1952. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2014.
Dolores was faithful in the Catholic church. She enjoyed traveling, camping, walking and most of all spending time with her family.
Dennis P. Sloan, 54, of Kittanning Pike, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a well-known senior member of the Emlenton Fire Department, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.
Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.