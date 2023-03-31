Dolores E. Kinkead, age 89, of Wichita, KS, retired Via Christi, St. Francis Medical Center, Psychiatric Nurse, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Visitation was held 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30, with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., both at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1356 N. Broadway, in Wichita, KS. Graveside service and interment will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Grandview Cemetery in Sligo.
Annette Brooks, 86, of East Setauket, Long Island, New York, passed on March 7, 2023 from injuries received in a tragic Feb. 28 house fire. She is locally survived by her daughter Janet Andres (Jim) of Franklin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie. Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is completing funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will be published in Monday's newspaper.