Dolores G. Witherow

Dolores "Dolly" G. Witherow, 93, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Born Dec. 9, 1925, in Kaylor, she was the daughter of the late William and Geraldine (Stewart) Nulph.
On June 30, 1943, she married the love of her life, the Reverend Howard A. Witherow, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 1994.
Dolly spent her life caring for her home and her family, while also being very active in her church. She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, and also of the Alliance Women. Dolly also sang as a part of "The Larkspurs", a wonderful singing ministry that lasted over 25 years.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Richard D. Witherow (Tammy) of Franklin; her seven grandchildren, Scott Witherow (Toni) of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Sarah Baughman (Oren) of Franklin, Nathan Witherow of Franklin, Mindy Hartzell (Rusty) of Shippenville, Jann Latshaw (Denny) of Franklin, Jodi Coon (Andy) of Franklin, and Douglas Hovis of Franklin.
She is also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren, Bella and Fletcher Witherow of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Ryleigh and Brynna Baughman of Franklin, Taylar and Ceayra Altman of Shippenville, Brinden Hartzell of Shippenville, Shelby Daugherty (Tylor) of Titusville, Luke Coon (Breianne), Levi Coon (Christin) and Lacy Coon, all of Franklin; and her four great-great-grandchildren, Westlynn Daugherty of Titusville, and Avery, Evelynn, and Elsie Coon of Franklin.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by her infant son, Howard Allen Witherow; her infant daughter, Donna Jean Witherow; her daughter, Sandra Lee Hovis and her husband, Daryl; her two brothers, William and Richard Nulph; and her two sisters, Avanell Calhoon and Ellen Hepler.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 15, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services for Dolly will be held Tuesday, July 16, at Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1200 Otter St., Franklin, beginning at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Jon Martin, pastor of the church, officiating.
Dolly will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Dolly's honor to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1200 Otter St., Franklin 16323, and/or to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin 16323.
To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.