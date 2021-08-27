Dolores J. Frantz

Dolores J. Frantz

Dolores J. Frantz, 81, of Oil City, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a short battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Born on July 4, 1940, in Oil City, she was one of ten children of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller.

James S. Wice Jr.
Obituaries

James S. Wice Jr.

James S. Wice Jr., 68, of Rockland, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Michael Redmond
Obituaries

Michael Redmond

Michael E. Redmond, 72, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

James L. Oakes
Obituaries

James L. Oakes

James L. Oakes, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Corry Manor.

Ralph W. “Butch” Emery
Obituaries

Ralph W. “Butch” Emery

Ralph W. “Butch” Emery, 70, of Callensburg, passed away late Tuesday night, Aug. 24, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh of complications following a vehicular accident near Dayton earlier in the day.

Kathryn Ann Glenn
Obituaries

Kathryn Ann Glenn

Kathryn Ann Glenn, 81, of Clarion, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a period of declining health.

Obituaries

George W. Snyder Jr.

George W. Snyder Jr., 90, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at home. A complete obituary will be published tomorrow.

Margaret "Peg" R. McDonald
Obituaries

Margaret "Peg" R. McDonald

Margaret “Peg” R. McDonald, 87, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey
Obituaries

Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey

Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey, 89, of River Avenue, Emlenton, passed away early Wednesday morning Aug. 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.

Obituaries

Paul Edward Wittreich

An open house to celebrate the life of Paul Edward Wittreich will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, on the third floor of DeBence Music Museum, 1261 Liberty St., Franklin.

Ann L. Tingue
Obituaries

Ann L. Tingue

Ann L. Tingue, age 99, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City.

John A. Porta
Obituaries

John A. Porta

John A. Porta, age 77, of Tionesta, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Tionesta.

Thomas G. 'Tom' Ochs
Obituaries

Thomas G. 'Tom' Ochs

Thomas G. “Tom” Ochs, 77, of Greenville, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning Aug, 22, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.

Rick McBride
Obituaries

Rick McBride

Rick McBride, 57, of Clintonville passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his family and loving wife Bev.

Obituaries

Obituaries

Edward H. Culbertson service

A memorial celebration to remember the life of Edward H. Culbertson, ”Cubby”, of Franklin, will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 , at “The Building” beginning at 1 p.m. All of Ed’s friends and family are welcome.

Heidi M. Smail
Obituaries

Heidi M. Smail

Heidi M. Smail, 63, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Arthur J Foster
Obituaries

Arthur J Foster

Our beloved Father, Arthur J. Foster, 93, has gone to join our Mother Helen. He passed away at his home Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

Barbara L. Brown
Obituaries

Barbara L. Brown

Barbara L. Brown, 81, of Warren, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Rouse Warren County Home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia.

Stephen J. Troese Sr.
Obituaries

Stephen J. Troese Sr.

Stephen J. Troese Sr., was born to Joseph Troese and Margaret Cimino Troese on Aug. 16, 1939. He grew up in Clarion with his beloved siblings, Minnie Wilson and Samuel Troese.

Robert D. 'Rob' Heal Jr.
Obituaries

Robert D. 'Rob' Heal Jr.

Robert D. "Rob" Heal Jr., 63, of Hill Street, Emlenton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Judith E. Leadbetter
Obituaries

Judith E. Leadbetter

Judith E. Leadbetter, age 86, of Cranberry, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Obituaries

Tammy Lynn Madden

Tammy Lynn Madden, 53, of Franklin, passed away Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband Mark, and her children Jonathan and Grace.

Anita L. McLaine
Obituaries

Anita L. McLaine

Anita L. McLaine, 67, of Huckleberry Ridge, passed away on Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Mason and Maverick Moon

Mason and Maverick Moon, beloved twin sons of Tanner and Briana (Hollabaugh) Moon, were born angels in their mother's arms on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Sandra Irene Decker
Obituaries

Sandra Irene Decker

Sandra Irene Decker, 75, of Titusville, passed away Saturday afternoon Aug. 21, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.

Robert C. 'Bob' George Jr.
Obituaries

Robert C. 'Bob' George Jr.

Robert C. "Bob" George Jr., of Grove City, formerly of Clintonville, passed peacefully on Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, in Butler Memorial Hospital. He was 77.

Ward 'Butch' Kiser Jr.
Obituaries

Ward 'Butch' Kiser Jr.

Ward "Butch" Kiser Jr., aka "Pappy," passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rodney A. Bullman
Obituaries

Rodney A. Bullman

Rodney A. Bullman, 61 of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021 at UPMC Northwest due to complications from COVID19.

Obituaries

Lindsay Marie Bonnett celebration of life

A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.

Michael T. Fedorek
Obituaries

Michael T. Fedorek

Michael T. Fedorek, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Sherman C. Hall, Jr
Obituaries

Sherman C. Hall, Jr

Sherman C. Hall, Jr., 85, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 at his home following a brief illness.

Brian Whitman
Obituaries

Brian Whitman

Brian Whitman, 53, of Oil City, died at home following a brief illness, on Friday, August 20, 2021.