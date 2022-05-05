Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
A complete obituary will be published Friday.
Norma L. Wiser, 91, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service for Terry A. Reese will be held Saturday, May 14, at the Seneca United Methodist Church located at 196 E. State Road, Seneca.
All funeral services and visitation for Karen L. Shepard, 65, of Seneca, have been postponed.
Francis T. “Bud” Baran, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at Clarion Hospital Tuesday, May 3, 2022, following a long battle with heart disease.
John “Jack” C. Toth, 83, of Oil City, passed away at Oakwood Heights on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with his family by his side.
Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High …
Betty L. Wygant, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Brevillier Village in Erie.
Anthony John Oleksak, “Tony” died in the care of Hospice of Warren County, at Warren General Hospital, Warren, on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022.
Karen Lee Shepard (née Kitner), 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, May 2, 2022 in her home.
Cheryl A. (Brady) Scott, age 59, of Tionesta, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mary Kay Powley, 89, a long-time resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Edward E. Rodgers, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City where he had resided for the past five years.
Victor Allen Wonderling, 87, of Franklin passed away at 5:52 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Claribel A. Fritz, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.
Ronald L. Boozer passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 60, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Larry Norman Confer, 79, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
David J. Anderson, 71, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Patricia A. Etzel Neely, age 88, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, May 2, 2022, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville following an extended period of declining health.
Alice B. Hawk, 87, of Sewickley, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Masonic Village at Sewickley.
Ina Edna “Eddie” Stricker, 85, of Emlenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Debra Ellen Wenner, 62, of Clarion, formerly of Oil City, passed away on April 26, 2022.
Carol L. Harris, 75, of Oil City, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Arnold L. “Jake” Mays, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.
Alice May Fulton, age 80 of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Allegheny Health Network-Wexford Hospital.
George E. Reed, 78, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Genevieve E. Hovis, 93, of Sugar Creek Station formerly of Kennerdell, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 29, 2022.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her residence.
Arlene M. Welms, 77, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House.
Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Munhall, Pennsylvania away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022, with some of his family by his side.
Sandra L. Knight, 84, of New Castle, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Robert Owens, Jr., 79, of Kennerdell, died April 1, 2022.
Beulah Mae Ferringer Krepp, 84, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
James E. “Jim” Corbin, 64, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Mary Lee “Nancy” Young, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home.
Victor J. Troese, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center where he has been residing for a few years.
Marianne Hamilton, 91, of Oil City, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, after a short illness.
Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.
Louis D. Foster, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was 89 years old.
