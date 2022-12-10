Donald David Nicewonger, 91, of Knox passed away in his home on Dec. 9, 2022 following an extended illness.
Born Aug. 18, 1931 in Indiana, Pa., Don was the son of the late Hershel and Alice Sanford Nicewonger who survives.
