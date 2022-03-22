Donald “Dean” Graham, 82, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Lickingville, son of the late Donald I. and Alma J. Beckwith Graham.
Dean E. Fair, 92, of Beuna Vista Road, Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday morning March 21, 2022, at his home.
DeAnna L. Blauser, 56, of Seneca, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended period of declining health.
Sam Amendola , 73, of Oil City, passed away at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House after a brief illness.
Services will be held at noon today at Carterville Baptist Church for Mr. Donald Glenn Woods, Sr., 82, of Petal, Miss.
Sophia M. Riddle, age 98, passed peacefully from the arms of her loving family to the arms of her Savior on Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in Orchard Manor.
John W. Metts, 65, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital following a brief illness.
Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Boyle, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a valiant struggle over the past couple of years.
A virtual memorial service for Robert T. Jacoby will be held on Saturday via Zoom online conference. If you would like to participate, please call this number for instructions: (814) 891-7164.
Terry Reed Mateer passed on March 16, 2022, at age 77 with Sandy, his wife and companion of 34 years, at his side. He died due to prostate cancer treated in 2012 with brachytherapy that came back aggressively in 2021 and metastasized into bone cancer.
Randy E. Flick, 58, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in the comfort of his home following an extended period of declining health.
Thomas “Tom” R. Switzer Jr., 86, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the LECOM Village Square Nursing Home in Erie.
Regis E. Huefner, 85, of Shippenville, passed away Friday morning, March 18, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
Gerald W. Daugherty, age 86, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022.
Dolores “Dot” J. Kaylor, 91, of Kennerdell passed away March 18, 2022 at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville.
James G. Meacham, 62, of Grandview Road, Oil City, formerly of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
John A. “Fuzz” Rearick passed away peacefully as a result of an extended illness on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his family.
Shirley R. Larsen, 88, of Franklin, died at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca surrounded by her family.
Sheila Cross, 61, of Hadley, formerly of Clintonville, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Francis A. “Ben” Benton, 90, of Emlenton, entered the presence of his Savior on Monday, March 14, 2022, with his family at his side following a brief illness.
Donald E. Burns, 83, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, March 15 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Larry E. Tenney, 75 of Summerville, S.C., passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Gary R. McKee, 69, of the Plumer area, died Feb. 10, 2022.
Florence “Flo” McGuire, age 75, of Tionesta, formerly of Ford City, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home in Tionesta.
Francis A. Benton, 90, of Emlenton, passed away early Monday morning, March 14, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will be published Thursday.
The family of Gloria A. Fenton, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021, in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Marcia K. Maul, 85, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning March 15, 2022, in her home, on a beautiful spring day.
Donna M. Bartos, 60, formerly of New Castle, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, following a lengthy illness.
Raymond H. Snyder, age 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton.
Stephen C. “Steve” Mazon, 68, of Sandy Lake, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville with his wife by his side.
Kenneth L. Ward of Cochranton (Wayne Township) passed away peacefully in his residence with his family by his side on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was 85.
Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, three-month battle with cancer. He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of David Wayne Thomas will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2 p.m. at the Fertigs United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Rev. Bodie Riddle, church pastor.
Leroy “Butch” Gaston, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at his home following an illness.
Margaret A. “Peg” Toscano, 87, of Erie and formerly of Oil City, passed away on her birthday March 11, 2022, at Manchester Commons in Erie.
Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Patricia Ann (Mason) Paich, 92, formerly of Kennerdell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at, Orchard Manor.
Grace Marie Wilkinson, 104, known to many as “Our Amazing Grace”, passed away on March 10, at home in Erie, in the presence of her daughters and son-in-law.
Leroy “Butch” Gaston of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at his home following an illness.
