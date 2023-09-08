Donald “Don” Edwin Harbaugh Sr.

Donald “Don” Edwin Harbaugh Sr.

Donald “Don” Edwin Harbaugh Sr., age 80, of Franklin passed away at Hamot Hospital on Tuesday Sept. 5th, 2023.

He married the love of his life, Shirley Robinson, on Sept. 21st, 1963 and she preceded him in death on May 19th 2019.

Betty Jane Powell
Obituaries

Betty Jane Powell

Betty Jane Powell, of Franklin left this Earth to be with Our Lord, a reward well deserved, on Sept. 6, 2023. She was 91.

Nancy M. Adams Rodgers
Obituaries

Nancy M. Adams Rodgers

Nancy M. Adams Rodgers, age 68, of Oil City, went home to heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, after years of declining health.

Charles M. Harbison Jr.
Obituaries

Charles M. Harbison Jr.

Charles M. Harbison Jr., 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Eunice M. Hanna
Obituaries

Eunice M. Hanna

Eunice M. Hanna, 93 of Nectarine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home Sept. 4, 2023.

Obituaries

Henry L. Dreshman

Henry L. Dreshman of Emlenton, formally of Munhall, went to join his Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 22, 2023 at age 69.

Dennis McDonald funeral Mass set
Obituaries

Dennis McDonald funeral Mass set

A memorial Mass for Dennis “Denny” McDonald, an Oil City native and former teacher at Venango Christian High School, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville.

Alesha Dawn Duffee
Obituaries

Alesha Dawn Duffee

Alesha Dawn Duffee, age 44 of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore after complications from surgery.

Stephen W. Gourley
Obituaries

Stephen W. Gourley

Stephen W. Gourley, 61, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday morning, Sept. 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.

Joyce M. Pearce
Obituaries

Joyce M. Pearce

Joyce M. Pearce, 80, of Franklin passed away with her family by her side on Sept. 2, 2023 at The Caring Place.

Evan S. Pippin
Obituaries

Evan S. Pippin

Evan S. Pippin, age 75 of Kossuth, died suddenly on Sept. 1, 2023 after a lengthy fight against pancreatic cancer.

Sara Jane Troupe
Obituaries

Sara Jane Troupe

Sara Jane Troupe, 96, of New Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Obituaries

Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin

Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin, 89, of Clarion, formerly of Akron, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres)
Obituaries

Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres)

Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres) formerly of 350 Park Ave., Oil City, passed away peacefully at 98 years of age on Aug. 31, at SouthWoods Assisted Living Community, in Titusville, where she lived since January 2022.

Norma M. Shreve
Obituaries

Norma M. Shreve

Norma M. Shreve, 86, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 in her home following an extended illness.

Carl S. Aaron
Obituaries

Carl S. Aaron

Carl S. Aaron, 83, of Tionesta, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson
Obituaries

Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson

Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson, 85, formerly of New Cumberland passed away Aug. 10, 2023. She was recently living in Parker, Colorado. Barb was born in Oil City on Jan. 3, 1938, and was a daughter of the late James and Edna (Lantz) Delahunty.

William L. McLaughlin
Obituaries

William L. McLaughlin

William L. McLaughlin, age 65, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, died at 11:30 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Obituaries

Furthermore...Helen Futyma

Obituaries

Winnie M. Gardinier
Obituaries

Winnie M. Gardinier

Winnie M. Gardinier, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Cora Mae Burrows
Obituaries

Cora Mae Burrows

Cora Mae Burrows, 77, of Titusville passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Fr. William A. Rice
Obituaries

Fr. William A. Rice

Fr. William A. Rice, 90, of Fryburg, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Elizabeth “Libby” Montana
Obituaries

Elizabeth “Libby” Montana

It is with great sadness the family of Elizabeth “Libby” Montana acknowledges her passing on August 27, 2023, at the age of 86, peacefully in her sleep.

Richard Hugh Reitz
Obituaries

Richard Hugh Reitz

Richard Hugh Reitz, 74, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Jeffrey T. Clark
Obituaries

Jeffrey T. Clark

Jeffrey T. Clark, 61, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, August 28, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by family.

Obituaries

Robert P. “Bob” Brazee

Robert P. “Bob” Brazee of Meadville, formerly of Franklinville passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Wesbury Retirement Community at the age of 87.