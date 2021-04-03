Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Born Jan. 24, 1937, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Elmer and Iva (Kriebel) Winslow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Born Jan. 24, 1937, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Elmer and Iva (Kriebel) Winslow.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Fred E. Rosenberg, 80, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard "Rich" Ralph King, 58, of Reno, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Michel Germain Ossesia, age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Clarion Healthcare Center.
Ric Ernest Crowther, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Myrtle Beach. Following years struggling with alcoholism, he lost his battle.
Joanne Marie Phillips, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a sudden illness.
Helen M. Kline, 91, of Tionesta, passed away at Country Spring Personal Care on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, 84, of Knox, died March 1, 2021.
Colleen L. (Burns) Freeman, 68, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, to be with the Lord after battling breast cancer.
Richard Z. Hovis, 93, of Polk passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Trinity Living Center.
Phyllis (Jean) McFarland, 95, of Frills Corners, went to her everlasting resting place on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Michael J. Banta, 69, of Titusville passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.
Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Linda L. O'Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Oil City, after an extended illness.
Joseph Smith Jr., 27, of Brookville, died the afternoon of Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home, after a battle with cancer.
Ronald Lee Webber, 82, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Could it be she was the hub, the axis on which we all turned?
Susanne Renee Kinch, 34, a resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Martha Jane Revelt, 69, of Seneca, passed away at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
John P. Sansone (1930-2021), recently of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, after a short period of declining health. He was 90 years old.
David L. Weber of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Illean M. Kossman, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at her home.
Mary Avis Pacior Olon, 87, of Erie, an Oil City native, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Daniel G. Eisenman Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.
Gary Ivan Oakley, 86, of Strattanville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a short stay at Centre Care in Bellefonte.
Helen Marie Davis, age 87, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mark C. Amadio, 65, of Locust Grove, Virginia formerly of Alexandria, Virginia and Fryburg passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia at the UVA Transitional Care Facility.
Daniel Bruce Armstrong, 60, of Franklin died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville.
Justine E. Exley, 82, of Sharon, formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, March 15th, 2021, at Clepper Manor, Sharon.
Terri Hagan, 55, of Franklin, passed away at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at The Collins House in Franklin.
Linda M. Perry, 81, of Seneca, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She is survived by children: Karen Delp, David Perry and Douglas Perry.
Albina Marie Mulholland, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 9:59 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, in the comfort of her son's home.
Billie Jean Perry, 85, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home, while surrounded by loved ones.
William Howard Beels, 89, of Slippery Rock and formerly of Emlenton, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 22, 2021.
John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, Florida, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Florida from COVID-19.
(4) 17 steel rims for GMC. $300. Call 814-657-3627
LOST - LARGE, LONG HAIR, FLUFFY CAT WITH TAN ON FACE - 30…
PART I - INVITATION FOR BIDS The Borough of Rouseville wi…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Used Appliances Maytag gas dryer $160. Maytag gas dryer $…
Great furniture set made by Ashley Furniture. Brushed lea…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…