Donald E. Vogus

Donald E. Vogus

Donald E. Vogus, 84, of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Born July 13, 1935 in Oil City, he was the son of the late David T. Vogus and Florence M. Reed Vogus.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Vogus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags