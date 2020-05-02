Donald E. Vogus, 84, of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Born July 13, 1935 in Oil City, he was the son of the late David T. Vogus and Florence M. Reed Vogus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 2, 2020 @ 8:23 am
Donald E. Vogus, 84, of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Born July 13, 1935 in Oil City, he was the son of the late David T. Vogus and Florence M. Reed Vogus.