Donald J. Curran, 96, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Buffalo; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Curran. Don was married for 51 years to the former Genevieve “Gen” Boudreau who died on January 3, 2020 in Franklin.
Don is survived by many nieces and nephews, He was preceded in death by three older brothers, Richard, William and Howard. Don earned a PhD in Economics from University of Wisconsin. In 1967, he was a consultant on municipal finance to the New York State Constitutional Convention. He served as a Jesuit priest for many years. He was a professor at Canisius College in Buffalo, University of Texas at El Paso and Cleveland State University. Don served on the Board of Directors of Franklin Public Library and enjoyed reading, hunting, golf, trips to the casino and playing cards with his many friends.