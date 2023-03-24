Donald J. Yount, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with his family by his side.
Born in New Bethlehem on Nov. 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Frank and Stella Troup Yount.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Donald J. Yount, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with his family by his side.
Born in New Bethlehem on Nov. 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Frank and Stella Troup Yount.
William G. “Bill” Gordon, age 91 of Emlenton, passed away after a short illness at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Henry V. Schaeffer, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Baptist Health South Miami Hospital in Miami, Florida.
Sara Aileen Palmer, 89, of Franklin, formerly of Butler, went to be with Jesus on March 22, 2023.
Jack Lee Smith, 73, born to fly on earth and in the sky, made his final flight surrounded by family on March 22, 2023.
Donald J. Yount, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with his family by his side.
What words come to mind when we think of our mom, Carol L. Grove (Hyer, Beggs).
Charles A. “Charlie” Moody, age 77, of Tionesta, died suddenly in Tionesta.
Mary Lee (Weeter) Cunningham entered the Gates of Heaven March 19, 2023 at the age of 96.
Deborah Kay Barber, 72, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home.
Lawrence “Skip” Travis, 81, of Knox, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Catherine L. Schrecengost, 80, of Shippenville, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ICU following a brief illness.
Ruth Ann Showers, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Obenrader, 67, of Tionesta, died on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Titusville Hospital.
Ronald E. Kerr, 88, of Titusville, passed away Monday evening March 20, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital following an extended illness.
Well-known former local businessman, Lawrence (Larry) Benedict Gatesman Jr., passed away March 21st, 2023 after a fiercely fought seven-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Marilyn L. Brinker, 90, of Grove City, passed away on March 16, 2023, at The Caring Place, Franklin.
Edward W. Moylan, 68, of Oil City, passed away March 16, 2023.
C. Edward Gray, co-founder of several truck lease financing companies, died March 14, 2023 with his family by his side. The Sanibel, Florida resident was 81 years old.
Paul M. Wheeling Jr., 80, retired U.S. Air Force, of Seneca, passed away 6:52 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Finley L. Wentling Jr. age 86 of Emlenton, passed away early Sunday morning, March 19, 2023 at Clarion Care Center.
William David Beveridge Sr., age 87, of Strattanville, passed away on March 16, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, due to congestive heart failure.
Effie Marie Corte, 89, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a …
Mary G. Kirkwood, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Shia Frishkorn II, 26, of Clintonville, passed away March 11, 2023.
Doris Kay (Miller) Mellon, age 66, of Tionesta, died at home on March 16, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Sheila Carson, 58, of Altoona, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2023, at UPMC Passavant.
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Gerome “Jerry” Joslin of Venus passed away Saturday March 11th at the age of 57 and will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
A memorial Mass for William W. Kapp will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg.
Paul E. Runninger, 81, of Franklin, passed away on March 15, 2023 at his home.
Todd J. Emery, 43, of University Heights, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away March 11, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.
Brett Christopher Murphy, 23, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.
Joan O. Mills, formerly Joan Minnie Olson, 89, of Leeper, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.
Stanley B. Kline, 81, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home.
Scott H. Tepke, 62, of Fryburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Richard B. Heath Jr., formerly of Ahrensville, and current resident of DeBary, FL, passed away Feb. 15, 2023 of a recent illness.
Jane Olson Martz, 97, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
Julius Turteltaub, 88, of Knox, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on March 9, 2023.
Patricia M. Bobbert of West Monterey (Parker), Pa. passed away Saturday evening (3-11-23) at her home surrounded by a very loving family. She was the wife of Richard “Dick” Bobbert who survives.