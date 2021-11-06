Donald L. Wilson, 80, of Cooperstown, passed away in the late evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Born Jan. 18, 1941, in Franklin, he was the son of the late R. Earl and Corabel (Shorts) Wilson. He graduated in the top 10% from the 1958 Oil City High School class and was in the National Honor Society. After high school, Donald proudly served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves.
Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.
Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.